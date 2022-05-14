PORTAGE COUNTY (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed a woman is dead after an encounter that led to a shooting involving a Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy and Garrettsville Police.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski tells the I-Team shots were fired after officers were called to Werger Road in Garrettsville.

The Sheriff said the incident began Saturday morning with a call for a neighbor domestic dispute. He said a female suspect is dead. The deputy and officer were not hurt. Multiple sources tell the I-Team the woman had a gun.

Steve Irwin, spokesman with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said, “BCI was requested by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning. BCI’s crime scene unit and special investigations unit responded.”

Investigators have not yet released more details about the incident, including how the shooting occurred.

Look for updates to this story as more is learned.