AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A traffic stop in Akron led officers to a stash of drugs that included nearly three pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, two sealed bags of psilocybin, which is a mushroom compound, and pounds of mushrooms as well as ecstasy pills.

Police say the traffic stop took place just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday at East Archwood Avenue and Herberich Street.

Akron police provided the evidence photo below:

Drugs discovered during traffic stop_Credit Akron Police

Uriah Bowman, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.