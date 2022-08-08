CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have released an unofficial depth chart for the Week 1 preseason game.
The Browns will be facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to start in the first preseason game. He’s allowed to play in the preseason games and participate in practice despite his six-game suspension, which starts in the regular season.
Watson’s fate still remains in limbo after the NFL appealed his suspension. Jacoby Brissett is going to be the Browns’ starter when the regular season opens in North Carolina on Sept. 11.
So far, here’s the Browns’ starting line-up for the Week 1 preseason game:
Offense
WR – Amari Cooper
LT – Jedrick Wills Jr.
LG – Joel Bitonio
C – Nick Harris
RG – Wyatt Teller
RT – Jack Conklin
TE – David Njoku
WR – Donovan Peoples-Jones
QB – Deshaun Watson
RB – Nick Chubb
TE – Harrison Harrison Bryant
Defense
LDE – Myles Garrett
LDT – Jordan Elliot
RDT – Taven Bryan
RDE – Jadeveon Clowney
WILL – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
MIKE – Jacob Phillips/Anthony Walker Jr.
SAM – Sione Takitaki
LCB – Denzel Ward
RCB – Greg Newsome II
SS – Grant Delpit
FS – John Johnson III
Special Teams
P – Corey Bojorquez
K – Cade York
H – Corey Bojorquez
KR – Jakeem Grant
PR – Jakeem Grant
LS – Charlie Hughlett