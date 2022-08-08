CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have released an unofficial depth chart for the Week 1 preseason game.

The Browns will be facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. this Friday.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to start in the first preseason game. He’s allowed to play in the preseason games and participate in practice despite his six-game suspension, which starts in the regular season.

Watson’s fate still remains in limbo after the NFL appealed his suspension. Jacoby Brissett is going to be the Browns’ starter when the regular season opens in North Carolina on Sept. 11.

So far, here’s the Browns’ starting line-up for the Week 1 preseason game:

Offense

WR – Amari Cooper

LT – Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG – Joel Bitonio

C – Nick Harris

RG – Wyatt Teller

RT – Jack Conklin

TE – David Njoku

WR – Donovan Peoples-Jones

QB – Deshaun Watson

RB – Nick Chubb

TE – Harrison Harrison Bryant

Defense

LDE – Myles Garrett

LDT – Jordan Elliot

RDT – Taven Bryan

RDE – Jadeveon Clowney

WILL – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

MIKE – Jacob Phillips/Anthony Walker Jr.

SAM – Sione Takitaki

LCB – Denzel Ward

RCB – Greg Newsome II

SS – Grant Delpit

FS – John Johnson III

Special Teams

P – Corey Bojorquez

K – Cade York

H – Corey Bojorquez

KR – Jakeem Grant

PR – Jakeem Grant

LS – Charlie Hughlett