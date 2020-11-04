‘Started to magically disappear’: Trump tweet alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ as votes were counted

(WJW) — After several hours of silence, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, alleging “surprise ballot dumps” as votes were counted throughout the United States.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden Wednesday were battling for three familiar battleground states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The experts say it’s unclear when or how quickly a winner could be determined. Hundreds of thousands of votes remain outstanding in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Early Wednesday, Trump said he’ll take the presidential election to the Supreme Court, but it’s unclear what he meant in a country in which vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump said early Wednesday.

Biden’s campaign says it will fight any efforts by Trump’s campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated.

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon called Trump’s statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”

