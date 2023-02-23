***The video above is from a previous Cleveland Auto Show***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Start your engines, folks — the Cleveland Auto Show is back at the I-X Center this Friday.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday and run through Sunday, March 5.

The show floor will look a little different in the newly remodeled I-X Center, but guests can still expect to see hundreds of classic cars and new models on display.

There will also be several indoor and outdoor Ride N’ Drive experiences to check out.

Guests will have the chance to win a 24-month lease on a new 2023 Alfa Romeo Guilia. There will also be autograph signings on select days.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for preteens and seniors. Children six and under can get in for free. Parking is free at the event.

Kids 15 and under can get in for free with a paid adult admission for Family Day on Feb. 27.

For Northern Ohio Heroes Day, military members and first responders can get in for free on March 2. A valid ID must be shown at the box office.

The show offers discounts and giveaways throughout the event. Check them all out right here.