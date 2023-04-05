[In the player above, watch previous coverage of an Ohio auto auction featuring collectible cars.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police plan a car auction for about 30 abandoned or forfeited vehicles this weekend.

The auction is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Cleveland Division of Police Impound Lot No. 2 at 4300 Bradley Road — rain or shine.

The lot will open at 8 a.m. for bidders to view the cars, then bidding begins at 9 a.m. “sharp,” reads a release.

All sales will be final. Vehicles will not come with a warranty or guaranty. A 10% cash-only down payment is required for the winning bid. Remaining payment is due within a week, by April 14.

Bidding revenue from the forfeited vehicles goes toward the Law Enforcement Trust Fund, used to pay for law enforcement investigations. Money from the sale of the abandoned vehicles will go into the general fund.

For more information, call the police department’s Vehicle Custodial Unit at 216-623-5342.