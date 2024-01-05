(WJW) – Actor David Soul, best known for his role in the TV series “Starsky & Hutch,” has died at the age of 80.
The Daily Mail reported his wife Helen Snell confirmed the news in a statement.
“’David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched,” the statement read.
Soul got his big break when he was cast as Detective Ken ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser’s Detective Dave Starsky.
“Starsky and Hutch” aired from 1975 to 1979.
Soul appeared on several other shows, including “Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law” and “The Yellow Rose.”
Soul also had several hit singles in the 1970s.
No cause of death has been released.