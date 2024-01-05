(WJW) – Actor David Soul, best known for his role in the TV series “Starsky & Hutch,” has died at the age of 80.

The Daily Mail reported his wife Helen Snell confirmed the news in a statement.

“’David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched,” the statement read.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: David Soul attends the Vina Carmen Cigar Smoker Of The Year Awards 2019 founded by Boisdale at Boisdale of Canary Wharf on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Unspecified – 1977: David Soul appearing on the ABC tv special ‘David Soul and Friends’. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

David Soul during Cannes 1996 – David Soul – File Photos in Cannes, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage)

UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of David SOUL; Posed studio portrait of David Soul (Photo by RB/Redferns)

Soul got his big break when he was cast as Detective Ken ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser’s Detective Dave Starsky.

“Starsky and Hutch” aired from 1975 to 1979.

Soul appeared on several other shows, including “Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law” and “The Yellow Rose.”

Soul also had several hit singles in the 1970s.

No cause of death has been released.