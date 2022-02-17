Stars, executives to arrive downtown by private plane for All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Burke Lakefront Airport is expecting a crush of stars and executives coming into Cleveland by private plane for the NBA All-Star Game.

The city expects as many as 100 planes to fly into downtown. That kind of air traffic at Burke is not seen very often.

Last year, the FOX 8 I-Team showed you planes pouring into Burke Lakefront Airport for the NFL Draft. Cleveland’s Commissioner of Airports Khalid Bahhur predicts we will see that again and maybe even more.

Bahhur said, “We’re expecting anywhere from 85 to 100 aircraft arriving at Burke. Some will stay for the duration of the event. Some will drop and go and come back (to pick up passengers).”

We asked how this compares to what happened around other big events in Cleveland such as the Cavs in the NBA Finals and the Republican National Convention.

Bahhur said, “It’s similar to Major League Baseball when we had the World Series here and the NBA Finals. It’s similar, but each one has it’s different dynamic.”

Mostly private or chartered jets will fly into Burke. So many, that even parking them all at the airport could be a challenge.

And to think, you thought finding parking for your car might be hard.