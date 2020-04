AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been an exciting weekend for “Stars and Stripes” who just welcomed their third eaglet to the nest at Redwood Elementary School.

Avon Lake School District installed live cameras there to keep an eye on the duo, which the community is welcome to watch through YouTube.

Stars and Stripes’ first eaglet arrived on Friday and the second on Saturday. The third and final egg hatched on Easter Sunday at 3:31 p.m.

Watch the live eagle cam below: