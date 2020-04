AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Stars and Stripes, the eagle parents who have a nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake have welcomed a second eaglet.

Their first eaglet arrived at 12:23 p.m. on Friday. The second hatched at around 8:47 a.m. Saturday. There is one egg left in the nest.

There is a LIVE STREAM of the nest on YouTube: