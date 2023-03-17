COLUMBUS (WJW) – U.S. Marshals arrested a Stark County unregistered sex offender who investigators say was staying at a Columbus motel with a teen on Friday.

According to U.S. Marshals, 23-year-old Skyler Losey, of Massillon, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Stark County Adult Probation for violating probation.

Court records show that Losey was previously convicted of gross sexual imposition of a 6-year-old child.

U.S. Marshals arrested Losey at the Norwood Inn and Suites on E. Dublin Grandville Road in Columbus.

During the arrest, investigators found a 14-year-old who was staying with the suspect. The teen was turned over to Columbus authorities.

Losey was taken to the Franklin County Jail, waiting to be extradited back to Stark County.

“A special thanks to Marshal Michael Black and his team of dedicated officers in Southern Ohio,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “The persistent efforts of our fugitive task force and our partners in Southern Ohio has taken this sex offender of the streets where he can’t victimize anyone else.”