Stark County sisters deliver babies within hours

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A strong bond between two Northeast Ohio sisters grew even stronger when they learned in January that they both were pregnant.

Alexis Parfel, 26, of Louisville, and Tori Paul, 24, of North Canton, had a sisterly intuition that their babies would be born on the same day, especially when they discovered that their due dates were two weeks apart.

“I made a joke that was like, ‘If we have the babies on the same day, we’re going to find out who our mom likes more,” Parfel said. “My sister always goes late with her babies and I always go early, so the joke was that we were going to have them on the same day.”

Over the next nine months, the sisters shared the joys and challenges of their pregnancies.

“We just both would be having really miserable days and be like, ‘We’ll have these babies on the same day, it’s going to happen, we feel the same throughout the whole pregnancy.’ It was like we were twins,” Paul said.

Then on Sept. 16, Paul called Parfel and told her that she was going into labor.

“My first initial thought was, ‘Wow, I’m really jealous.’ I wanted to get this baby out today too. And sure enough, my contractions started like a couple hours after she said she was going to the hospital,” Parfel said.

The simultaneous labor created a difficult choice for sisters’ mom. She was at Paul’s bedside at Summa Health System Hospital in Akron, and then when it appeared that Parfel was further along, she rushed to Mercy Medical Center in Canton to be by her side.

“We were on the phone pretty much the whole time we were in labor. So it was like a competition between all of our nurses. They were actually talking back and forth with the other nurses and they were like ‘We’re going to beat you. We’re going to have our baby first,'” Paul said.

At 8:47 a.m. on Sept 17, Paul gave birth to a baby girl, Calloway. Just over two hours later, at 10:56 a.m., her sister gave birth to a baby boy, Barrett.

“We’ve been close our whole lives and we played together as little girls, having babies and like we get to live out our childhood, and it’s real,” Parfel said.

By the time their mom was done running back and forth between hospitals that day, she had gained two more grandchildren in the span of two hours. The family said they believe little Barrett and Calloway are destined to be close.

“I think that definitely that there will be some monumental birthdays we’ll celebrate together,” Parfel said.

“They are like our little twins,” Paul said. “And we’re so close, so like holding him is like holding her for me.”