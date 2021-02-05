Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating third kidnapping scam call

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)- A local couple was working from home on Wednesday and about to break for lunch when one of their cell phones rang with a startling message.

“I recognized it as our daughter’s voice and it just said, ‘Mom, mom, mom, they’ve got me they blindfolded me. They are putting me in the car. Help, help, I’m being kidnapped,” said the father, whose name FOX 8 agreed not to use.

The couple said they believed they had no choice in the moment, but to take the call seriously.

“Obviously, the emotions are extremely high. This gentleman is raising his voice, demanding that we gather money from the house and go meet him. When we explained we don’t have money at the house, we never keep it here, he wanted us to go to the bank.”

The father used his cell phone from another room to call authorities, who were able to contact their daughter. She was safe at work.

It is the third such recent case being investigated by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

“A new twist on phone scams where individuals are receiving a phone call where the caller indicates they have kidnapped a family member,” said Lt. Ryan Carver.

“In all three of the cases that we have investigated, the parents were absolutely terrified and believed it to be a legitimate kidnapping. Fortunately, they were able to reach out to us through 911 and we were able to quickly resolve the incident and verify that their loved one was safe,” Carver said.

No money was actually exchanged in any of the cases being investigated by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. Carver said investigators were able to get to one of the parents while they were at the bank, already at an ATM ready to make a withdrawal.

Similar incidents have been reported in other jurisdictions in Northeast Ohio, but authorities said the numbers from which the calls originate are masked, appearing to be coming from outside of the country.

Authorities are urging everyone to be aware of the scam and to make sure if they get a call to report it to the local police immediately.