CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Department is conducting sobriety checkpoints on Saturday in Sugarcreek Township.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier announced Friday that the department, along with other members of the OVI Task Force will be conducting the checkpoints, according to a press release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Sheriff Maier said officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

The release said officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers.

“We want to strongly recommend to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements,” the release said.