Stark County sees spike in overdoses

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Stark County Health Department learned of eight suspected overdoses that resulted in emergency room visits within 24 hours on Thursday.

Four of them were male and four were female. Four overdoses happened in the Massillon area.

The health department said there have been 103 confirmed overdose deaths in the county, as of Aug. 11.

Overdose prevention kids, containing the opiate treatment medicine Naloxone, are available for free to Stark County residents.

More information on addiction resources and where to get a kit can be found here.