Stark County school district may have to lay off one-third of teachers if levy doesn’t pass, school leader says

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – Marlington schools is appealing to voters to pass a five-year emergency operating levy in May or the district could face some dire consequences, including laying off as much as a third of their 157 teachers.

Marlington Superintendent Dr. Michael Shreffler on Wednesday told FOX 8 that the district has managed to operate without any new money for nearly 19 years.

But Shreffler says declining enrollment, which impacts how schools are funded by the state, in addition to inflation and numerous unfunded mandates, have all combined to leave the district a half-million dollar deficit this year.

That deficit is expected to swell to $1.9 million in the next fiscal year, which begins this summer and to a deficit of $3.6 million in the following year.

“Our revenue doesn’t increase with inflation. That is the whole conundrum with the way schools are funded in Ohio,” said Schreffler.

The shortfalls, he says, are not because of wasteful spending.

“We have been phenomenal stewards of the district’s money, cutting expenses to the bone.” he explained.

His words echo those of Marlington School Board President Karen Humphries.

While the levy money would be used exclusively to pay for operating expenses, Humphries says there are also numerous other expenses the district is facing to maintain its aging buildings and facilities.

“High school repair, roof repair is over $3 million and the wastewater treatment plant that you’re talking about at Lexington elementary is at least $600,000, we believe. We have wicking issues, which is water coming in through the brick at Washington elementary, that I think that’s around a $500,000 estimate,” said Humphries.

The list is only a partial accounting of the many costs the district has tallied for the maintenance repairs of its existing facilities.

“We have about $500,000 that’s our permanent improvement money that comes in yearly, so $500,000 to fix $5 million of things that need to be repaired so we are in the hole there,” said Humphries.

Humphries said that federal COVID dollars which have been coming to the district over the past couple of years have helped keep it afloat, but those dollars will be running out.

The levy is expected to raise about $4 million a year for five years, but the superintendent says because of a calculation through the state involving revenues from the NEXUS gas transmission pipeline, the actual total of what the district would get is just over $3 million.

Screffler said the board asked for projections of what 10% cuts would look like if the levy were to fail and the estimate included cutting as many as 23 teaching positions.

But Screffler told FOX 8 on Wednesday that they could be as high as 40 positions, nearly a third of the districts teaching staff.

Amy Kohmann, president of the Marlington Educators Association, told FOX 8 that she does not question the authenticity of the numbers and the union is unified with the district to help pass the levy.

“That would be super detrimental to the district and the kids,” said Kohmann, referring to the projected need for staffing cuts if the levy fails.

“We run a tight ship here,” she said, calling the levy “dire for our community.”

School Board Vice President Jonathan Swift heads a community relations effort. He has been taking the districts message to community leaders and others to help not only point out the need, but to give them the chance to ask questions.

During a Feb. 17 board meeting, he said he has been spreading the word that the board and those before them have been taking very good care of the money that is coming in.

“Marlington and their past boards have been very financially sound. They have made it this far. It’s just that it’s time to start increasing revenue or we are going to be looking at future cuts,” Swift told the board.

“We are a service organization and when you are taking teachers away, you are taking away service to students and that hurts, of course, their education and our community,” Humphries told FOX 8. “We do need to remember that the community does love the school system and we want to stay viable and not only to survive, we want to continue on with the incredible reputation and legacy that has been Marlington.”