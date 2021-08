STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help a family find their dog.

Lucy has been missing since July 31.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lucy’s family was in a car accident on that day.

The crash was at Middlebranch Ave. NE and US-62.

The sheriff says Lucy went missing during the incident.

Stark County wants to know if you’ve seen Lucy.

Call (330)430-3800 to help bring her home.