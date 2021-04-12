Stark County offering relief to renters

** Watch this previously aired video about a Cuyahoga County rental relief program **

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County is offering assistance to renters who have been impacted by the pandemic with rental expenses.

Starting Monday, April 12, Stark County Job and Family Services says assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available to active renters in Stark County where one or more members of the household qualify for unemployment, had a loss of household income or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

According to a release from the county, the federally funded program can potentially be used to pay rental debt dating back to March 13, 2020 not exceeding 12 months, and in some cases the program may be able to help renters move to a new home.

The county says all payments will be made directly to the landlord or property owner.

Eligible renters must be able to provide evidence of homelessness or housing instability with an income of less than 80 percent of the area median income with priority given to individuals and families with a household income below 50 percent of the area median income and who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to the county.

Call 330-451-RENT (7368) or email the county to receive an application.