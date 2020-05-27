Stark County man arrested in rape investigation

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in a rape investigation that’s been ongoing since December.

According to Sheriff George Maier, Joseph A. Cook, 53, has been booked on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

He was arrested Friday.

According to the sheriff, the incident was reported on December 26, 2019 in Tuscarawas Township.

Cook is a resident of North Lawrence.

The sheriff is seeking tips in the investigation.

If you can help, call (330)451-3937.

