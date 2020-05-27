1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

Stark County man arrested in rape investigation

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph A. Cook, Courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in a rape investigation that’s been ongoing since December.

According to Sheriff George Maier, Joseph A. Cook, 53, has been booked on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

He was arrested Friday.

According to the sheriff, the incident was reported on December 26, 2019 in Tuscarawas Township.

Cook is a resident of North Lawrence.

The sheriff is seeking tips in the investigation.

If you can help, call (330)451-3937.

Click here for the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral