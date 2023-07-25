STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities Coalition issued safety reminders to drivers in the community after recent fatal crashes.

This comes after the review meeting on July 18, which discussed seven fatal crashes that killed seven people between April and June 2023 in Stark County, according to a press release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the following factors are what contributed to the crashes:

Two crashes involved people who were not wearing seatbelts

Four crashes involved motorcycles. Three of the four were not wearing a helmet

One crash involved a distracted driver

Two crashes involved alcohol

As of June 30, 11 fatal crashes and 11 deaths have occurred in 2023

“The Stark County Safe Communities coalition is continuing to focus on educating Stark County on safe driving practices. Right now, the number of motorcycle crashes and deaths is weighing heavy on the community. It is critical that we watch out for motorcycles when behind the wheel and that motorcyclists take measures to protect themselves such as wearing helmets,” according to the Safe Communities Coalition Coordinator.

At this time in 2022, 15 fatal crashes happened and 15 people died on Stark County roads.

A new NHTSA Drive Sober or Killed Pulled Over Campaign is set to begin in August.

The NHTSA Drive Sober or Killed Pulled Over Campaign will begin in August: The Safe Communities Coalition and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office OVI Task Force will remember the life of Kera LEmasters LEskovec who lost her life to an impaired driver. A memorial and checkpoint will be held in her honor in Lexington Township.

For information on traffic safety and injury prevention on the road, contact Stark County Safe Communities at 330-430-3835.