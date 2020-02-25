Stark County inmate who was close to release now wanted fugitive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - One of five inmates who had nearly finished his time served in the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center is now the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force's fugitive of the week.

Vincent Blanc, 25, is suspected of breaking out of the jail on February 10 and escaping through a window.

Vincent Blanc (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

"They were in a lot better situation where they were — closer to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. They were going to be released back into the community and be able live a normal life," Lt. Dennis Garren told FOX 8 after the escape earlier this month.

Blanc was being held on charges of violating a protection order and menacing.

He will now face felony charges and will likely be held in a state prison when he's captured.

If you have any information, call 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Continuing coverage here.