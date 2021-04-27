Stark County high school student organizes prom dress giveaway

NAVARRE, Ohio (WJW)- From the dress to the makeup and everything in between, prom expenses can add up quickly. And not everyone can afford it.

A local high school student has decided to help.

“You feel confident, you feel strong and you feel beautiful,. There is so much excitement in finding your prom dress,” said Annabelle Ehmer, a senior at Fairless High School.

Ehmer has made it her mission to make sure every student in Stark County has a chance to go to prom.

“I had this idea when we were planning our community prom. We were just going to have a dress swap in my basement. Then the school OK’d prom and I knew I wanted this to be bigger than just my basement,” Ehmer said.

So Ehmer, along with the help of her friends and her school, organized a prom dress giveaway on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.at Fairless High School.

“I think we counted 170 dresses yesterday. It was kind of crazy,” Ehmer said.

There are dresses in every size, color and style. They are all free of charge.

“Some of these dresses were donated from girls who didn’t get the chance to wear them to their prom last year,” Ehmer said.

The giveaway is open to any student in Stark County.

Ehmer said they already hosted a dress giveaway for only Fairless High School students last week.

“Eight girls came and they found their dresses. It was just so rewarding. I left with tears in my eyes,” Ehmer said.

“I am very proud of her. Her whole life she’s been kind and doing good for others,” said Annabelle’s mother, Adrienne.

Adrienne said she put the idea on Facebook and the community response was overwhelming.

On top of the dresses, people donated shoes, jewelry, hair and makeup gift certificates, and money for dry cleaning the dress before the big day.