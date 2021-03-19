Stark County doctor accused of trying to kill his wife’s unborn child

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) A Stark County doctor is behind bars accused of trying to kill his wife’s unborn child.

According to the Jackson Township Police Department, members of the US Marshal’s Office arrested Yousif Alhallaq, MD, at his place of business on Dressler Road in Jackson Township on Friday.

Alhallaq is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault. The conditions of the unborn child and his wife are not known.

The Jackson Township Police Department said the case remains under investigation and no other information will be released at this time. Dr. Yousif Alhallaq is being held at the Stark County Jail.

