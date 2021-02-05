Stark County deputy trapped in patrol car following crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Stark County deputy was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the deputy was on duty and crashed in her patrol car around 1:30 a.m. on State Route 44 in Osnaburg Township.

According to OSHP, Deputy Haley Hiller was responding to an emergency call when her vehicle lost control on a slick road.

The cruiser went off the right side of the road and into a ditch, hit a large culvert and flipped.

Deputy Hiller was trapped for 30 minutes upside down, according to OSHP.

The Louisville Fire Department was able to rescue her from the vehicle.

Deputy Hiller was seriously hurt and taken to Aultman Hospital.

Roads were closed in the area for some time after the accident.