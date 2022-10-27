STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – About 4,000 ghosts and goblins received some special treats Tuesday thanks to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff George Maier, deputies and other community organizations took part in a Trunk-or-Treat event Tuesday at the Exhibition Hall at the Stark County Fairgrounds.

Courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Michaela Thomas, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says this was the first Trunk-or-Treat event since 2019.

Everyone who attended the event got pizza, hotdogs, donuts, and, of course, free candy.