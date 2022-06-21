BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) – A Stark County boy is trying to grow his unique collection of hundreds of license plates.

What began as small pile grew bigger than Brittany Reicosky and her 7-year-old son, Luke, who is on the autism spectrum, imagined.

“He has quite a fascination with the letters and numbers,” said Reicosky. “This is kind of a conversation piece. He likes to go up to people and say, ‘What’s your name? Do you have any license plates for me?”

The collection of plates from Alaska to Hawaii and nearly all 50 states transformed Luke’s ability to be social and make friends.

It’s a skill his mother said did not always come easy. He did not speak before his third birthday.

Luke’s pile of plates now fits into several crates with the collection close to 300. Family and friends began sending in the license plates several years ago. Since then and thanks to social media, license plates are often mailed to the family home in Brewster.

“He’s got, in my opinion, almost a photographic memory with the license plates,” said Reicosky. “He can kind of tell you who gives it to him and when he got them. It came in really handy when I was renewing my plates this year and couldn’t remember my number.”

Navarre Police mentioned Luke’s collection in a social media post to help him acquire the last few license plates. Luke’s collection is nearly complete except for Delaware and Maryland tags.

The irony of the collection is not lost on Luke who made a point to mention although he has stacks of license plates, he doesn’t know how to drive.

“I don’t even have a car,” he said.

Nevertheless, Reicosky said she is thankful to each person who sends in a license plate.

“It’s just something so little that brings so much joy for him.”