Stark County bar cited for violating state COVID-19 orders Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last night, only one Ohio bar was found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

The place, located in Stark County, was not cited for being open past curfew, which has recently been moved to 11 p.m. in the state.

Here’s what the spot was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Canal Street Pub in Navarre: Agents arrived at the establishment around 9:40 p.m. Saturday to find about 75 customers drinking and freely moving about. Reportedly, the spot had no physical barriers in place and people were not social distancing. The pub was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

This case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

Recently, a Cleveland bar lost its liquor permit due to not following the guidelines: