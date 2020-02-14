Stark County authorities say escaped inmates were close to release; now likely to face more time behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — One of five men who escaped from a state correctional facility in Stark County on Monday night has been captured, but the other four remain on the loose.

Canton police say it appears the inmates at the Stark Regional Community Correction Center used padlocks attached to their belts to break out of a window and make their escape.

The men, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Bingham, 29-year-old Michael Fisher, 24-year-old Vincent Blanc, 23-year-old Jaden Miller and 39-year-old Jason Drake, are lower-level felony offenders and were being held in the facility, which is designed to help offenders transition back into society.

Miller was arrested Wednesday night in Carroll County.

Investigators say what is perplexing about the escape, is that the inmates were on their way to winning their freedom.

They will now face felony charges that will likely send them to much tougher state prisons.

"They were in a lot better situation where they were — closer to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. They were going to be released back into the community and be able live a normal life," Lt. Dennis Garren told FOX 8.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the other escapees is asked to contact your local authorities.

Vincent Blanc (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Michael Fisher (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Joshua Bingham (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Jason Drake (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Jaden Miller (Photo courtesy: Canton police)