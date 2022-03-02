Starbucks unveils new drink ahead of spring

(KTVX) – Starbucks has released a new drink highlighting the approaching start of spring.

On Tuesday, the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso arrived in stores alongside new Starbucks packaged coffee and ready-to-drink beverages.

The new drink, which is officially part of the permanent menu, is made with Starbucks Blonde espresso and “notes of caramelized vanilla” shaken together with ice and topped with oat milk.

The release of Starbucks’ newest beverage follows the successful debut of the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso last spring.

Other new additions for spring include:

Starbucks Rewards members can now use the Starbucks app to order ahead and pay at Starbucks stores in most major U.S. airports.

Starting Monday, March 7, members can play a new game called “Prize and Delight,” which will be giving away more than 2 million prizes.

Starbucks is offering two whole-bean coffees at Starbucks Reserve stores for a limited time this spring, including the Brazil Fazenda Catanduva and the returning Papua New Guinea Moanti.

Returning Tuesday, April 19, is the Starbucks Odyssey Blend, crafted from beans sourced from West Java, Rwanda and Peru.

Starting in March, the new Starbucks BAYA Energy in Mango Guava and Raspberry Lime flavors will be available at select Starbucks stores

The spring-inspired Honey and Madagascar Vanilla Flavored Coffee and the Spring Day Blend will also be coming to stores for a limited time.

Lastly, the new 72-ounce Cold and Crafted on Tap, available in Black Unsweetened and Coffee with a Splash of Milk, as well as the Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream and Starbucks Tripleshot Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate will be available in grocery stores.

“Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks,” the Seattle-based coffee chain said in a statement.