CLEVELAND (WJW) – Starbucks is offering Buy One Get One fall drinks this month!
According to Starbucks, the coffee company will give away one free handcrafted fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members with the purchase of any fall beverage, every Thursday afternoon in September.
Drinks included in this offer include any size hot/iced/blended versions of:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Chai Tea Latte
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
- Caramel Apple Spice
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
This offer is valid on September 7, 14, 21 and 28 after 12 p.m., according to Starbucks.