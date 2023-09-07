*Attached video: Call foliage at the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Starbucks is offering Buy One Get One fall drinks this month!

According to Starbucks, the coffee company will give away one free handcrafted fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members with the purchase of any fall beverage, every Thursday afternoon in September.

Drinks included in this offer include any size hot/iced/blended versions of:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Apple Spice

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

This offer is valid on September 7, 14, 21 and 28 after 12 p.m., according to Starbucks.