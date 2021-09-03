Starbucks lawsuit: Woman says spilled coffee caused serious burns

TOMBALL, Texas (WJW) – A woman in Texas is suing Starbucks because she said she received first and second-degree burns when a lid came off a coffee and spilled on her lap.

The woman says she was handing back a drink through a drive-thru after learning it was the wrong order.

The Starbucks visit happened on April 14.

The suit was filed in late August.

“Plaintiff did not have knowledge of the dangerous condition and could not have reasonably been expected to discover it prior to this incident,” stated court documents obtained by USA Today.

The woman is asking for $75,000.

Starbucks is investigating.

A Florida woman successfully sued Starbucks over a similar claim in 2014.

She was awarded $100,000.

That suit said a faulty lid caused the coffee to spill on her, causing first and second-degree burns.