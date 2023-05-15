(WJW) — Marianne Tombaugh, the mother of Clayton Kershaw, the star pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has passed away.

The announcement was made by Ellen Kershaw, Clayton’s wife, during an opening ceremony Saturday at a baseball field in California.

Ellen Kershaw dedicated the field to Marianne, whom she described as Clayton’s biggest supporter and who helped cultivate his love for the game.

“She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer that he is today,” she said during the dedication, according to PEOPLE.

Clayton, who was not present at the field dedication, is expected to pitch on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, said he may take bereavement after the game for services for his mother.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Kershaw was with the team on Saturday and threw for a while in the bullpen.

Kershaw’s father died in 2013.