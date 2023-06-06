PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Students at one local high school are fighting to save the theater and bell tower before the district demolishes the buildings.

When Parma High School is eventually demolished, the auditorium and the bell tower will go along with it.

“The bell tower has been a staple in the community. We’ve put it on all our shirts and hoodies this year,” said Quinnton Busler, a recent graduate.

Busler, a former stage crew member, created an online petition in an effort to save the entire theater section of the school, which includes the main auditorium, little theater and the bell

tower.

“Obviously it was enough of a crucial point that it was going to be the main entrance for the new school building if the levy would have passed,” said Busler.

“This is one of the biggest auditoriums around. It has 1,550 seats in it,” said stage director Shawna Melnykowski.

Melnykowski said the space is an asset to the community and could generate money for the district.

“The school system could be bringing in an income by keeping this space and renting it out,” said Melnykowski.

FOX 8 reached out to the Parma City School District for comment regarding the online petition. However, our emails were not returned Tuesday.

Both Quinnton and Melynkowski plan to present their proposal to save the auditorium and bell tower to the school board Thursday. They are asking that the community also attend.

You can sign the petition here.