LIVE: Stanley Ford sentenced in murders of 9 killed in Akron arsons

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A judge in Summit County will sentence Stanley Ford on 22 counts of aggravated murder Tuesday.

Stanley Ford, FOX 8 photo

Ford was convicted by a jury on the charges last month.

Ford was convicted of starting house fires on Fultz Street in Akron in 2016 and 2017.

9 people were killed in the 2 homes, including a 16-month-old baby.

A jury recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

The judge will either accept that sentence or decide on a different sentence.

Judge Christine Croce is presiding over the sentencing.

Judge Croce merged the 22 aggravated murder charges, which included multiple charges for each death, to 9 aggravated murder charges.

Ford was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution.

Family members of the victims may be giving victim impact statements before the judge hands down a sentence.