EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A large police presence gathered at the Indian Hills Senior Community apartments at the 1500 block of East 191st Street Sunday afternoon.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that a suspect was refusing to come out of the building. Police reportedly wanted to talk to him over an alleged domestic situation.

Police confirmed to the I-Team that they forced entry into the building and a man was seen being escorted out in handcuffs. The man was then seen taken away from the area in an ambulance. There is no word on any injuries to the suspect or officers involved in the standoff.

WJW photo

WJW photo

SWAT vehicles were also on scene.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.