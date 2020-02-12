Standard poodle wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show



NEW YORK (AP) — Primped and poised, Siba the standard poodle owned the ring.

Even with the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for a popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off with best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club last night. Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog.

“She’s beautiful and has that something,” handler Chrystal Murray-Clas said.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever was clearly the crowd favorite; a golden has never won at Westminster.

WNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Standard poodle "Siba" sits in the winners circle after winning Best in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

Siba, the standard poodle, competes to win Best in Show at the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

WNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: A Whippet named Bourbon wins Best Reserve in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

Daniel, a Golden Retriever who won the sporting group runs with his handler Karen Mammano at the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

WNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Golden retriever "Daniel" wins the Sporting Group during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

