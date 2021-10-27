Stan Hywet’s Deck the Hall event returns to brighten up this holiday season

**Take a look at a previous Christmas experience at Stay Hywet in the video above.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens (714 North Portage Path) is getting lit once again this upcoming holiday season with its Deck the Hall event.

Inside the grand former home, guests can expect decorations to the theme of Lights, Cameras, Christmas. Meanwhile outside, the grounds are going to be dotted with millions of Christmas lights and gingerbread cookies and hot cocoa are for sale.

The event starts the day after Thanksgiving, running Nov. 26-28, Dec. 2-5, 9-23 and 26-30, with hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows: Monday through Thursday, members are $14 and youth 6-17 are $6, while non-members are $18 and youth $7. On Friday through Sunday, members are $15 and youth are $7, non-members are $22 and $9 respectively. All kids 5 and under are free.

People are advised that much of this Akron event is outdoors and to prepare to bundle up and walk for an hour. Find out more about the event right here.