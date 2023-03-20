[Editor’s Note: In the video player above, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and saw some of the updates after the historic mansion finished up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will open for the 2023 season on April 1.

Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and the historic mansion is listed as a national U.S. landmark.

The season will offer both self-guided tours, as well as guided tours that include the Guided Manor House Tour, the Nooks & Crannies Tour, and beginning in May, the Guided Garden Tour.

In April, guests who buy a ticket for a self-guided Manor House tour and donate a non-perishable food item will receive a second ticket at no charge, said organizers in a press release.

 All food collected will be donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

New education programs in the 2023 season include:

  • Monthly Twilight Walks from April – August
  • A class on building a pollinator garden on May 20
  • An evening to view the Perseid meteor shower on August 12

You can find more information on Stan Hywett’s educational mission, here.

Organizers also say the season will include a “robust line-up of public programs.”

Public events include:

  • Easter Egg Hunt on April 8
  • Founders’ Day Weekend, June 9-10
  • The Father’s Day Car Show, June 18
  • Off the Vine: An Evening Pairing of Food & Wine, August 18
  • The Molto Bella Auto Show,  September 10
  • Ohio Mart, October 5-8
  • Murder in the Mansion on select nights in October
  • Deck the Hall on select evenings from November 24-December 30.

You can learn more about public events, here.

Stan Hywet is located at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron, Ohio.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is open for daytime tours Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The estate is closed to the public on Mondays.