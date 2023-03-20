[Editor’s Note: In the video player above, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and saw some of the updates after the historic mansion finished up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project.]
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will open for the 2023 season on April 1.
Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and the historic mansion is listed as a national U.S. landmark.
The season will offer both self-guided tours, as well as guided tours that include the Guided Manor House Tour, the Nooks & Crannies Tour, and beginning in May, the Guided Garden Tour.
In April, guests who buy a ticket for a self-guided Manor House tour and donate a non-perishable food item will receive a second ticket at no charge, said organizers in a press release.
All food collected will be donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.
New education programs in the 2023 season include:
- Monthly Twilight Walks from April – August
- A class on building a pollinator garden on May 20
- An evening to view the Perseid meteor shower on August 12
You can find more information on Stan Hywett’s educational mission, here.
Organizers also say the season will include a “robust line-up of public programs.”
Public events include:
- Easter Egg Hunt on April 8
- Founders’ Day Weekend, June 9-10
- The Father’s Day Car Show, June 18
- Off the Vine: An Evening Pairing of Food & Wine, August 18
- The Molto Bella Auto Show, September 10
- Ohio Mart, October 5-8
- Murder in the Mansion on select nights in October
- Deck the Hall on select evenings from November 24-December 30.
You can learn more about public events, here.
Stan Hywet is located at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron, Ohio.
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is open for daytime tours Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The estate is closed to the public on Mondays.