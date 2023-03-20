[Editor’s Note: In the video player above, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and saw some of the updates after the historic mansion finished up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens will open for the 2023 season on April 1.

Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and the historic mansion is listed as a national U.S. landmark.

The season will offer both self-guided tours, as well as guided tours that include the Guided Manor House Tour, the Nooks & Crannies Tour, and beginning in May, the Guided Garden Tour.

In April, guests who buy a ticket for a self-guided Manor House tour and donate a non-perishable food item will receive a second ticket at no charge, said organizers in a press release.

All food collected will be donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

New education programs in the 2023 season include:

Monthly Twilight Walks from April – August

A class on building a pollinator garden on May 20

An evening to view the Perseid meteor shower on August 12

You can find more information on Stan Hywett’s educational mission, here.

Organizers also say the season will include a “robust line-up of public programs.”

Public events include:

Easter Egg Hunt on April 8

Founders’ Day Weekend, June 9-10

The Father’s Day Car Show, June 18

Off the Vine: An Evening Pairing of Food & Wine, August 18

The Molto Bella Auto Show, September 10

Ohio Mart, October 5-8

Murder in the Mansion on select nights in October

Deck the Hall on select evenings from November 24-December 30.

You can learn more about public events, here.

Stan Hywet is located at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron, Ohio.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is open for daytime tours Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The estate is closed to the public on Mondays.