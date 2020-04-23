Stan Hywet in Akron to open for walks in the gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Stan Hywet in Akron is opening the estate for walks in the gardens. It’s the perfect chance to get outdoors while still practicing social distancing.

The country estate said on its website that it will be open for garden walks beginning Friday, April 24.

The admission fee will be waived; however, donations will be accepted.

Stan Hywet said, going forward, it will be open Wed-Sun from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. for seniors; and, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for all guests.

Please note: All buildings are closed and there are no restroom facilities available, and guests must practice social distancing.

Stan Hywet is located at 714 N Portage Path in Akron.

You can read more about Stan Hywet, here.