Stan Hywet car show rolls into Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One of the oldest car shows in America rolls into Akron today at the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.

The 63rd annual classic, antique and collector car show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. will showcase 400 cars from as long ago as 1915 up until 1996.

The Inner Circle Full Classic cars from the 1920s, where manufacture and ownership is documented, are parked in front of the Manor House.

Guests can also enjoy these exhibits and more:

Preservation Class for unrestored vehicles, 1970 and older, that have original paint, interior, and running gear as delivered by the manufacturer, along with a few bumps and bruises

Production Stock Motorcycles, 1970 and older

Live Music by Q.S. Jazz from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Courtyard

Food by the Winking Lizard, Molly’s Café and Kona-Ice (shave ice)

Self-guided tour of the Manor House and historic gardens included in Car Show ticket

Family Friendly Fun: Homes of Nature and Playgarden

Tickets for adults, $14; youth, $6; children 5 and under, free; are pre-sale here until 2 p.m. today, or until capacity is reached.

There is no on-site parking, except handicapped, but there is free public parking with a free shuttle at:

Firestone High School, 470 Castle Blvd

Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Rd

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is the former home of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company co-founder F.A. Seiberling and his family. Since 1957, it has been a non-profit historic house museum and is Akron’s oldest National Historic Landmark.