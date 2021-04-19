Stalled car, then stalled semi-truck create miles-long back up on southbound State Route 8

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A rough commute Monday morning in Akron in the construction zone on State Route 8.

The southbound lanes are split.

There is a right and left southbound lane that is divided by a concrete barrier, so there are very few exits.

Around 7:30, a car stalled in the right hand lane.

Shortly after, a semi-truck stalled in the same lane.

Cars behind simply had nowhere to go and nothing to do but wait.

Traffic stretched for several miles behind the vehicles.

The truck was stuck at Steels Corners and the back up ran until State Route 303.

A tow cleared the scene just after 8 a.m. but the lengthy backup remained behind it.