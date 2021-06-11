Stage is set for return of first live performance at Playhouse Square

** Watch video above for more on Disney’s The Lion King coming Playhouse Square this fall **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Performances at Playhouse Square don’t have to wait in the wings any longer now that the curtains will swing open for the first live show in 15 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Mimi Ohio Theater, 1511 Euclid Avenue will be the home of The Choir Man from June 11 until July 11.

Tickets to this “uplifting, pub concert style show” can be purchased here or by calling 216-241-6000.

Socially distanced tickets for The Choir Man are $59-$79 with seating in pods of two, four and six for each of the 35 performances.

“This is the moment we have been waiting for,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci. “It gives me great joy to say that we can begin welcoming guests back to Playhouse Square, and we will do so with health and safety as our first priority.”

Disney’s The Lion King pounces onto the KeyBank State Theater October 1 through 15.