RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ravenna VA Clinic closed Wednesday, due to what the clinic is calling “an emergency situation.”

FOX 8 is working to confirm information from Ravenna police about the incident.

“VA is asking that patients do not report to the clinic today while local police are responding to an emergency situation onsite,” the VA said in a press release.

Clinic staff is sheltering in place, according to the VA.

FOX 8 began receiving reports from viewers about a heavy police presence around the facility around 9 a.m.

No further information has been released.

Patients are being called to re-schedule their appointments.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you as soon as there’s information available.