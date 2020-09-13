‘Staff and students loved Jared’: Ohio school district mourns loss of 12-year-old struck by car on I-90

Jared Camacho (Courtesy: Mason City Schools)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Ohio school district is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old student who was struck by a car and killed on Friday.

The 12-year-old, identified by Mason City Schools as Jared Camacho, was hit by a car while running onto the freeway.

Cleveland police say Camacho was at Rose-Mary Center, group home in the 2300 block of West 14th Street, when he ran for unknown reasons. He ran up the freeway ramp from West 14th Street and onto I-90.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

Camacho was an eighth-grader at Mason Middle School. He has attended Mason City Schools since preschool.

The district released the following statement regarding his death:

Our Mason City Schools community is grieving the loss of one of our MMS eighth graders, Jared Camacho, who was struck by a car in Cleveland on Friday. Staff and students loved Jared, who attended Mason since preschool. He was bright and funny with such a warm heart. He loved playing outside, swinging, drawing, and putting things together.

Rose-Mary Center, where Camacho had recently been a resident, also released a statement regarding his passing:

The staff and management of Rose-Mary are devastated over the tragic loss of its cherished young resident, whose life was cut short by this horrific accident. We are united in grief with the family and friends of this young person and pray for healing for all involved. Rose-Mary is working closely with police and investigators as answers to questions surrounding the accident are sought. Rose-Mary provides residential care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mason City Schools says they will update the community about funeral arrangements once they have been made.

Meantime, a Facebook fundraiser has been established to help support the Camacho family during this difficult time. Click here to make a donation.

