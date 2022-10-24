CLEVELAND (WJW) — A member of the FOX 8 family has reason to celebrate on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Stacey Frey’s smile says it all with her announcement she’s 10 years cancer free!

“10 years cancer free! I’m one of the lucky ones and a testament to early detection,” the post says in part. “Still, a decade ago I wondered if I’d live to see my son grow up and go off to college. My husband and I just celebrated 25 years of marriage, another life event that might not have been.”

Stacey was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and shared her journey with FOX 8 viewers.

She says the greatest lessons she’s learned is to “pay attention to your body, be your own advocate, rely on the people in your life; when they offer to help they mean it.”

“Have fun, laugh a lot and give hugs,” she posted. “It’s the simple things in life that get you through.”