St. Patrick’s Day Parade returning to downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming back to Cleveland this March.

The parade welcomes green-clad spectators to come together downtown for the celebration, which will kick off just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

According to their website, the Parade Committee of the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland is working with elected officials and public health officials to make sure the parade’s return is handled safely.

This year’s theme will be “Ireland’s Scenic Coastlines,” which was supposed to be the theme of the 2020 parade. Since so many of the floats were ready to go for the 2020 event, the committee decided to carry that theme forward to this year.

Read more about the event here.