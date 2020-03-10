St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cleveland will go on as planned, organizers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cleveland will go on as planned, organizers said on Tuesday.

The following was posted on the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day website:

"The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland and to the City of Cleveland. We are closely monitoring the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Cuyahoga County. We are working and communicating with elected and public health officials and will follow their recommendations as to whether outdoor public gatherings in the City of Cleveland should be curtailed. Currently there is no such restriction."

The parade is set to happen on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:04 p.m.

Parade organizers offered the following reminders from the Centers for Disease Control:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a 60% or greater alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

At public gatherings, temporarily replace handshakes, hugs and physical contact to a friendly wave.

