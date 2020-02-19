St. Jude saves lives. You can help them.

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – The countdown is on!

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale in a matter of hours, Thursday morning at 6.

There are only 20,000 tickets available, and they go fast.

Starting at 6 a.m., you’ll be able to buy tickets on FOX 8.com.

The number to call is 1-800-834-5786.

Each ticket costs $100.

The ticket limit is 50 per person.

You must be 18 or older to buy them.

A ticket puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.

The home is under construction in Falls Glen in Olmsted Falls.

It is a 3,000 square foot home.

It has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with a french modern design with a value of $500,000.

In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Our goal is $2 million this year as well.

It is FOX 8’s 8th year raising money for St. Jude.

Gem of a dog

We introduced you to Quartz last week on FOX 8 Extra, and we’ve learned she is still looking for a good home.

She’s a 7-year-old terrier/pitbull mix.

She’s extremely well-behaved and is good with kids and other dogs.

If you’re interested, you can reach out to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Here’s a link to their website.

The number to call is (216) 525-7877.