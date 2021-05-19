St. Jude Dream Home winner takes tour for first time

OLMSTED FALLS (WJW) — A week ago, a woman from Northeast Ohio won the St. Jude Dream Home and today she walked inside for the first time (as seen in the video above).

Sue Grlicky of Cleveland got a tour of her brand new home — which features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms all with a rustic modern design — in Olmsted Falls this afternoon. The house was built by Cleveland Custom Homes and is valued at nearly half a million dollars.

2021 St. Jude Dream Home

Grlicky tells FOX 8 she never though she’d win, she just wanted to help out the St. Jude Hospital.

The home is apparently 10 minutes away from where Grlicky works.

Just a few months ago, the ticket sell-a-thon sold out in 44 minutes, raising more than $2 million for children battling cancer.

All materials used in the home — everything from the foundation to paint, finish, and tile — were donated by trade partners.