(WJW) — The St. Jude Dream Home ticket Sellathon will begin Thursday at 6 a.m.

Thursday is your chance to make a difference. In addition to a $600,000 home in Mayfield Village being built by Skoda Constriction, you have a chance to win a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas, and if you tour the Dream Home, a chance for a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct.

But it’s the money raised that is the most important part.

Fox 8 Anchor Todd Meany talked with researchers about what your donation does for patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Watch in the video above.

Since Fox 8 started partnering with St. Jude, you have helped raise $18 million for research at the hospital, this year you have a chance to help raise $2.5 million more.

The drawing begins Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 a.m.